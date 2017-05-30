Fresh produce is available for sale at the Atascadero farmer market, 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Sunken Gardens.
Local

May 30, 2017 2:00 PM

6 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, May 31

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

Birds of Land and Sea at Morro Rock

10 a.m. to noon

Birdwatching. Meet near the chainlink fencing at the base of Morro Rock, in the northwest corner of the large parking lot. Rain cancels. No dogs. Morro Rock, 101 Coleman Drive, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.

Brain health workshop

2 to 4 p.m.

Learn how memory works and how to create new neural pathways with interactive brain health exercises. Villaggio Information Center, 1503 Froom Ranch Way, San Luis Obispo. Free. Reservation required. 805-457-4200.

Atascadero Farmers Market

3 to 6 p.m.

Fresh produce, food trucks and entertainment. Sunken Gardens, Atascadero. Free. northcountyfarmersmarkets.com

Sheriff Ian Parkinson talk

7 p.m.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson will discuss the challenges of providing law enforcement in a large, diverse county as well as current trends in crime in the county and in Cayucos. Cayucos Library, 310 B St., Cayucos. Free. 805-995-3312.

Social Justice Heroes

6 to 8 p.m.

Discussion featuring social justice activists. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 786 Arlington St., Cambria. Free. 805-748-0731.

RSVP XXII: ‘Wine — A Whimsical Commentary’

8 p.m.

Cal Poly Music Department production featuring music, dance and theater. Pavilion, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $14. 805-756-4849.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

