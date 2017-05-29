Many families brought pictures of service members to the Memorial Day ceremony Monday afternoon at Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial at Atascadero Lake Park.
Local

May 29, 2017

At Memorial Day events, SLO County honors those who sacrificed their lives

Tribune staff

Across San Luis Obispo County, community members attended Memorial Day events to honor veterans and those who lost their lives in service.

Families remembered those who had served at the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial at Atascadero Lake Park on Monday. Vietnam Veteran Mark Bailey spoke to the crowd, asking them to volunteer where needed.

Cambria residents held a ceremony to dedicate bronze plaques, the final touches on a memorial at the Cambria Veterans Memorial Building. Keynote speaker District Attorney Dan Dow shared the story of Cpl. Harold W. Roberts, who sacrificed his life to save his sergeant during World War I. Camp Roberts was renamed in his honor.

Memorial Day in SLO County: Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice

