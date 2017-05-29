At Memorial Day events, SLO County honors those who sacrificed their lives

Across San Luis Obispo County, community members attended Memorial Day events to honor veterans and those who lost their lives in service.

Families remembered those who had served at the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial at Atascadero Lake Park on Monday. Vietnam Veteran Mark Bailey spoke to the crowd, asking them to volunteer where needed.

Cambria residents held a ceremony to dedicate bronze plaques, the final touches on a memorial at the Cambria Veterans Memorial Building. Keynote speaker District Attorney Dan Dow shared the story of Cpl. Harold W. Roberts, who sacrificed his life to save his sergeant during World War I. Camp Roberts was renamed in his honor.