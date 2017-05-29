A dirt bike rider who was injured in an accident near Lake Nacimiento on Saturday had to be taken to a California Highway Patrol helicopter by pickup truck before being airlifted to a hospital.
May 29, 2017 6:31 PM

Dirt bike rider airlifted to hospital after accident near Lake Nacimiento

By Gabby Ferreira

A dirt bike rider was airlifted to a hospital after an accident near Lake Nacimiento on Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The accident happened in a “remote location” near the lime quarry south of the lake, the CHP said in a Facebook post. The person, whose gender was not specified, was riding a dirt bike when they came up short on a jump and crashed, breaking multiple bones.

Because the accident happened in such a remote spot, the rider had to be taken to the helicopter while lying in the bed of a pickup truck.

“Thankfully, the flight to the hospital was quick and easy,” read the Facebook post.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

