Local

May 29, 2017 1:23 PM

4 people injured in three-car crash on Highway 1

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

Four people received minor injuries after a three-car collision on Highway 1 near Harmony on Monday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The collision happened about 11:50 a.m. on southbound Highway 1 just north of Villa Creek Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. As of 12:07 p.m., all lanes of Highway 1 were blocked, according to the CHP. At 1:10 p.m., a CHP dispatcher said the road was still closed.

All four people were taken to local hospitals for their injuries, Cal Fire said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

