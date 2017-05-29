4 people injured in three-car crash on Highway 1

Four people received minor injuries after a three-car collision on Highway 1 near Harmony on Monday morning, according to Cal Fire.
The collision happened about 11:50 a.m. on southbound Highway 1 just north of Villa Creek Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. As of 12:07 p.m., all lanes of Highway 1 were blocked, according to the CHP. At 1:10 p.m., a CHP dispatcher said the road was still closed.
All four people were taken to local hospitals for their injuries, Cal Fire said.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments