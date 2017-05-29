6 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, May 30

50 Plus Yoga Class
1 to 2 p.m.
Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. $45 per month or eight lessons for $85. 760-382-3560 or www.prcity.com/recreation.
Cambria Craft Circle
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Make various crafts to sell at annual sale in November. Fellowship Hall at Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Ave., Cambria. 805-927-5649.
‘Peter and the Wolf: Telling Stories Through Music’
11 a.m.
Ballet Theatre San Luis Obispo joins radio host Dave Congalton and the Opera San Luis Obispo orchestra for a retelling of Sergei Prokofiev’s classic tale. Vina Robles Amphiteatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-782-7291 or vkraskey@slocoe.org.
Central Coast Watercolor Society meeting
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Paso Robles artist Janice Pluma will discuss and present examples of methods for adding texture to acrylic and mixed media art. San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-439-0295.
Deva Premal, Miten, and Manose
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Temple at Midnight concert. The Clark Center, Arroyo Grande Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $35 to $80. 805-489-9444.
RSVP XXII: ‘Wine — A Whimsical Commentary’
8 p.m.
Cal Poly Music Department production. Pavilion, Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo. $14. 805-756-4849.
