SLO man arrested in DUI, unauthorized use of a vehicle, police say

A 22-year-old San Luis Obispo man was arrested early Sunday morning on DUI, unauthorized use of a vehicle and a warrant, police said.
Authorities say Jager Wise of San Luis Obispo was discovered at 2:58 a.m. attempting to steal a car near the intersection of Walnut and Morro streets.
Wise entered the unlocked vehicle and was able to put it into drive, but crashed into a pole after releasing the emergency brake, according a news release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
The vehicle continued to roll and collided with another vehicle, the release said.
Officers initially discovered a vehicle parked on the sidewalk and spoke with someone who claimed to be the owner of the vehicle. Additional officers arrived and identified Wise as the suspect.
Anyone with more information about this crime is encouraged to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312.
