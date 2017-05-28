The Best of the West Antique Equipment Show at the Santa Margarita Ranch on May 26, 27 and 28, 2017, celebrated antique airplanes, cars, trains, tractors, veterans and more. Joe Johnston The Tribune
May 28, 2017 4:24 PM

Planes, trains, tractors and more at Santa Margarita Ranch

Tribune staff

The Best of the West Antique Equipment Show at the Santa Margarita Ranch celebrated antique airplanes, cars, trains, tractors, veterans and more. The three-day event began Friday and concluded Sunday.

Among the attractions were a tractor parade, military parade, daily barn tours and demonstrations of plowing and earth moving. Music was provided by Odonovan Band on Saturday and Daily Special on Sunday. Among the highlights were 30-minute rides in the B-25J Mitchell Bomber “Executive Sweet” on Saturday and Sunday.

The 14,000-acre Santa Margarita Ranch has been owned since 1999 by three longtime local winegrowing and ranching families.

Grownups and their 'big boy' toys: Best of the West at Santa Margarita Ranch

