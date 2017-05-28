Planes, trains, tractors and more at Santa Margarita Ranch

The Best of the West Antique Equipment Show at the Santa Margarita Ranch celebrated antique airplanes, cars, trains, tractors, veterans and more. The three-day event began Friday and concluded Sunday.
Among the attractions were a tractor parade, military parade, daily barn tours and demonstrations of plowing and earth moving. Music was provided by Odonovan Band on Saturday and Daily Special on Sunday. Among the highlights were 30-minute rides in the B-25J Mitchell Bomber “Executive Sweet” on Saturday and Sunday.
The 14,000-acre Santa Margarita Ranch has been owned since 1999 by three longtime local winegrowing and ranching families.
