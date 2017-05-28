1 dead, 4 injured in possible DUI crash in Santa Maria

Update: 3:58 p.m.
Four passengers injured in a vehicle accident Sunday in Santa Maria have been treated and released from the hospital, Lt. Jesse Silva said.
Relatives of the passenger who was killed had not been located or notified as of 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Silva said.
“The traffic unit is working diligently on that investigation as we speak,” Silva said.
Silva said more information is expected to be available Monday morning.
Original story
One person was killed and four others were injured early Sunday in a vehicle accident in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Emergency personnel responded just past midnight to a collision at Donovan Road and Railroad Avenue, police said. Upon arrival, they found two vehicles with major damage.
Five people injured in the crash were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where one of the victims was pronounced dead, police said.
The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of relatives.
The names and conditions of the other victims were not available.
“Preliminarily, alcohol appears to be a factor,” police said. “However, the investigation is continuing and the primary collision factor has yet to be determined.”
Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at tbolton@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Comments