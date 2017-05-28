Four Lompoc men arrested, accused of armed robbery and stabbing in Isla Vista

Four Lompoc men were arrested early Sunday in connection with an armed robbery and a stabbing in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.
A 28-year-old Santa Barbara man was walking near Pardall Road and Camino Pescadero about 12:50 a.m. when he was assaulted and robbed by a man later identified as Ignacio Sanchez Reyes of Lompoc, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.
Sheriff’s deputies and UCSB Police officers, aided by a K-9 unit, searched for Reyes and found him on the 6500 block of Madrid Road, Hoover said.
He fled on foot to the 900 block of Camino Pescadero, where he was arrested at gunpoint, Hoover said.
Reyes was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, Hoover said.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
At 2:20 a.m., deputies and officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive.
“Upon arrival, a 21-year-old Isla Vista male resident was located at the scene and found to be suffering from a stab wound,” Hoover said, adding that he was taken by AMR ambulance to the hospital.
Investigation revealed that three men were involved in the stabbing, and the suspects were located a short time later in the area of Camino Pescadero and Picasso Road, where they were arrested at gunpoint, Hoover said.
They were identified as Javier Rodriguez-Anguiano, 21, Francisco Guzman, 21, and Juan Raul Garibay Arredondo, 20, all from Lompoc.
“Further investigation linked the three suspects to the stabbing, and also identified them as being the group associated with the armed robbery suspect,” Hoover said.
All three were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Investigation into both incidents is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call 805-683-2724 or leave an anonymous tip at 805-681-4171.
