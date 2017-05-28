5 things to do in SLO County on Monday, May 29

»» For a full list of Memorial Day ceremonies, click here.
Unfinished Business Memorial Day Jam
1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Concert and military jet flyover. Proceeds benefit wounded and disabled veterans. Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Road, Avila Beach. $20; children under 12, free. 805-801-5433.
Craig Harrill and Yael Korin
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Final day of painting and photography exhibit. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
Historic architectural tour
2 to 5 p.m.
The Monday Club, 1815 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-0594.
Intertidal Life at Hazard Reef
9 a.m. to noon
One-mile hike. Meet in Hazard Canyon parking lot. Rain cancels. No dogs. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Odd & Interesting Gemstone Exhibit
9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
More than 230 different gemstones. I Love Rocks, 3970 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-710-3970.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
