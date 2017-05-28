Unfinished Business performs Monday as part of the Unfinished Business Memorial Day Jam at Avila Beach Golf Resort.
Unfinished Business performs Monday as part of the Unfinished Business Memorial Day Jam at Avila Beach Golf Resort. Courtesy photo
Unfinished Business performs Monday as part of the Unfinished Business Memorial Day Jam at Avila Beach Golf Resort. Courtesy photo

Local

May 28, 2017 12:27 PM

5 things to do in SLO County on Monday, May 29

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

»» For a full list of Memorial Day ceremonies, click here.

Unfinished Business Memorial Day Jam

1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Concert and military jet flyover. Proceeds benefit wounded and disabled veterans. Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Road, Avila Beach. $20; children under 12, free. 805-801-5433.

Craig Harrill and Yael Korin

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Final day of painting and photography exhibit. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.

Historic architectural tour

2 to 5 p.m.

The Monday Club, 1815 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-0594.

Intertidal Life at Hazard Reef

9 a.m. to noon

One-mile hike. Meet in Hazard Canyon parking lot. Rain cancels. No dogs. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.

Odd & Interesting Gemstone Exhibit

9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More than 230 different gemstones. I Love Rocks, 3970 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-710-3970.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Arroyo Grande's Strawberry Festival draws a huge crowd on Memorial Day weekend

Arroyo Grande's Strawberry Festival draws a huge crowd on Memorial Day weekend 0:54

Arroyo Grande's Strawberry Festival draws a huge crowd on Memorial Day weekend
How Caltrans aims to lower crash deaths and make Highway 46 safer 1:38

How Caltrans aims to lower crash deaths and make Highway 46 safer
Cal Poly students protest Lauren Southern's 'Traditional Women' event 2:13

Cal Poly students protest Lauren Southern's 'Traditional Women' event

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos