13 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, May 28

Best of the West Equipment Show
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Antique tractors, engines, steam trains, airplanes and more. Santa Margarita Ranch, 9000 Yerba Buena Ave., Santa Margarita. $10, free for 10 and under.
Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Delicious strawberries aren’t the only sweet treats at this festival in Arroyo Grande’s Village. In addition to the Strawberry Stampede walk/run and the Strawberry Blond contest, highlights include carnival games, camel rides, street performers and live music by bands stationed throughout the area. Free. Village of Arroyo Grande, East Branch Street and Mason Street. 805-473-2250 or agstrawberryfestival.com.
Central Coast Cactus and Succulent Society Annual Show and Sale
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Juried exhibit of thousands of rare and unusual succulents. Ludwick Community Center, 864 Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-481-3495 or centralcoastcactus.org.
Studio Project: Fly Swatter Painting.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Try a new way to splatter paint using fly swatters. San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St.. Admission. 805-545-5874.
‘Six Squared’
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Final day of Central Coast Printmakers exhibition. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-8562.
Avila Beach Blues Festival
1 p.m.
Blues supergroup The Rides headline. Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Road, Avila Beach. $55 to $110. 805-595-4000.
Sierra Club Historic Walk: Post-World War II San Luis Obispo
2 p.m.
Guided stroll through downtown and along San Luis Creek to explore transformation in SLO city life from late ’40s to ’70s. Meet at Santa Rosa and Pacific streets, Downtown San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-549-0355.
‘Our Town’
2 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Little Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $15 to $32. 805-786-2440.
Great Western Bicycle Rally
3 to 9 p.m.
This four-day festival includes riding competitions, bike decorating, beer and wine tasting, and a bike rodeo for children. Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles.
50th Annual High School Art Portfolio Competition
4 p.m.
Student work on display. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
SLO Blues vs. Santa Maria Packers
4 p.m.
Baseball. Sinsheimer Stadium, 900 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo. $8, $5 military members, seniors and students. Free for 12 and under. 805-512-9996.
Jazz Vespers
4 to 5:30 p.m.
Jazz music by The Cool Notes. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.
South County Poets
5:30 p.m.
Poetry readings and open mic. St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 301 Trinity Ave., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-0230.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
