This portion of Ontario Road will be reduced to one lane for about 16 weeks while SoCalGas works to replace a section of natural gas pipelines in San Luis Obispo County. Courtesy SoCalGas
May 26, 2017 4:46 PM

Gas line work to cause long-term traffic delays near Bob Jones Trail

By Lucas Clark

A natural gas pipeline replacement project that began Wednesday is expected to impact motorists traveling Ontario Road for about 16 weeks.

Ontario Road will be reduced to one lane near the Bob Jones Trail from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday during the Southern California Gas Co. project. Flaggers and traffic signs will direct commuters as they pass the construction site, and those traveling to the Bob Jones hiking trails’ parking lot will be advised to use Avila Beach Drive, according to a SoCalGas news release.

Customer service interruptions are not expected, the release said.

SoCalGas plans to “use an innovative system to capture methane during pipeline replacement.” According to the company, gas emptied from the pipeline will be saved for later use, instead of being released into the atmosphere.

The approach — part of SoCalGas’ multibillion dollar Pipeline Safety Enhancement Plan — is meant to eliminate noise and emissions that occur during the traditional venting process.

SoCalGas expects to capture about 62,890 cubic feet of natural gas, roughly the amount used by 850 homes on an average day. The methane capture will occur at the end of the project.

Customers with questions about construction work can call SoCalGas at 1-800-427-2200.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7991, @LucasClark_SLO

Replacement details

South end location: Ontario Road, near Bob Jones Trail

North end location: Ontario Road, south of San Luis Bay Drive

Projected start date: May 2017

Projected end date: August 2017

