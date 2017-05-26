20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, May 27

Great Western Bicycle Rally
7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
This four-day festival includes riding competitions, bike decorating, beer and wine tasting, and a bike rodeo for children. Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave. $73; family price (two adults; children under 18), $146.
Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Delicious strawberries aren’t the only sweet treats at this festival in Arroyo Grande’s Village. In addition to the Strawberry Stampede walk/run and the Strawberry Blond contest, highlights include carnival games, camel rides, street performers and live music by bands stationed throughout the area. Free. Village of Arroyo Grande, East Branch Street and Mason Street. 805-473-2250 or agstrawberryfestival.com.
Nature Boat Cruise
9:15 to 11:15 a.m.
Learn about the history and mystery hidden below the water as well as the flora and fauna that live in the park. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. $6 per adult, $3 per child. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Sierra Club Treehuggers’ Walk on Terrace Hill
10 a.m.
One-mile guided stroll. From Johnson Avenue in San Luis Obispo, take Bishop Street one-tenth of a mile to trailhead. Monterey Street, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-549-0355.
Otter Information Station
10 a.m. to noon
Museum docents share information on otters in Morro Bay. Rain cancels. No dogs. Morro Rock, 101 Coleman Drive. Free. 805-772-2694. Call 805-806-0221 after 10 a.m. on day of event for specific location.
Central Coast Cactus and Succulent Society Annual Show and Sale
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Juried exhibit of thousands of rare and unusual succulents. Ludwick Community Center, 864 Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-481-3495 or centralcoastcactus.org.
Bug Hotel
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Assemble a bug hotel from natural materials then place it in a quiet place in your garden. Which spiders and insects will move in? San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St. Admission. 805-545-5874.
Cambria Outdoor Arts Fair
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Cambria. Free. 805-927-8190.
California Festival of Beers
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Beer sampling, food, live music, vendors and interactive games. Madonna Inn Meadows, 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. $60 to $80. www.californiafestivalofbeers.com or 805-544-2266.
Cambria Heritage Day
Noon to 3 p.m.
Features music by Jill Knight from noon to 3 p.m. and Cal Poly Lion Dancers at 1 p.m., plus food, crafts, horse rides and antique cars. Cambria Historical Museum, 2251 Center St. Cambria. Free. 805-927-1442.
Dulcie Taylor
1 to 4 p.m.
Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. 805-227-4812. Free. www.vinarobles.com.
Chinese Heritage Day
1 to 4 p.m.
Historical talks. Tea, Chinese moon cakes and almond cookies will be served. Greenspace Creekside Reserve, 2264 Center St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-2866.
‘Our Town’
2 and 7 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Little Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $15 to $32. 805-786-2440.
‘Danny, Come Home’ staged reading
2 and 7:30 p.m.
A small town is split over a controversy involving a run-away dog. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Cambria. $10. 805-927-8190.
SLO Blues vs. Santa Maria Packers
6 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Blues vs. Santa Maria Packers. Wear something green and get $3 off admission. Sinsheimer Stadium, 900 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo. $8, $5 military members, seniors and students. Free for 12 and under. 805-512-9996.
‘Nautical Circus’
7 to 8:30 p.m.
Suspended Motion Aerial Arts production. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $20 to $25. 805-748-6245.
John Rybak
7 to 9 p.m.
Acoustic, Americana and blues music. Chateau Lettau, 840 13th St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-6800.
‘Seven’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Seven women triumph over violence and abuse. By the Sea Productions. Mature content. St. Peter’s-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. $10. 805-776-3287.
The Lee Sisters
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Ukulele music. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $18. 805-878-6793.
Cal Poly Arab Music Ensemble Spring Concert
8 p.m.
Musicians and dance troupe. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $14, $9 students. 805-756-4849.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
