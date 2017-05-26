Kids jump into Templeton Pool in August 2014.
May 26, 2017 10:10 AM

Ready for summer? Here’s when public pools open in SLO County

Tribune staff

Summer is just around the corner. And although we have plenty of beaches to choose from, sometimes the surf and sand just aren’t what we’re looking for.

Six public pools in San Luis Obispo County are scheduled to open Saturday, and three more will open June 19. Five Cities Swim School in Arroyo Grande and SLO Swim Center in San Luis Obispo are open year-round.

Here’s when SLO County pools will open for the hot days ahead:

The following pools are open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m, May 27 through Sept. 4; and Tuesdays through Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., from June 20 through Aug. 18. All information is from San Luis Obispo County Parks Department.

C.W. Clarke Pool

101 West Centre, Shandon

Hardie Pool

Ash Avenue and B Street, Cayucos

San Miguel Pool

1221 K St., San Miguel

Shamel Pool

5455 Windsor Blvd., Cambria

Templeton Pool

550 Crocker St., Templeton

Santa Margarita Lake Pool

Hours differ: Open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

4695 Santa Margarita Lake Road, Santa Margarita

The following pools open June 19.

Atascadero High School Pool

1 High School Hill, Atascadero

1:30-4 p.m. Monday through Friday

(June 19-Aug. 11)

Municipal Pool - Paso Robles

534 28th St., Paso Robles

1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

(June 19-Aug. 18)

Centennial Pool - Paso Robles

600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles

Open Saturdays beginning June 3, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Open Monday-Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

(June 19-Aug. 18)

