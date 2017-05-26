Ready for summer? Here’s when public pools open in SLO County

Summer is just around the corner. And although we have plenty of beaches to choose from, sometimes the surf and sand just aren’t what we’re looking for.
Six public pools in San Luis Obispo County are scheduled to open Saturday, and three more will open June 19. Five Cities Swim School in Arroyo Grande and SLO Swim Center in San Luis Obispo are open year-round.
Here’s when SLO County pools will open for the hot days ahead:
The following pools are open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m, May 27 through Sept. 4; and Tuesdays through Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., from June 20 through Aug. 18. All information is from San Luis Obispo County Parks Department.
C.W. Clarke Pool
101 West Centre, Shandon
Hardie Pool
Ash Avenue and B Street, Cayucos
San Miguel Pool
1221 K St., San Miguel
Shamel Pool
5455 Windsor Blvd., Cambria
Templeton Pool
550 Crocker St., Templeton
Santa Margarita Lake Pool
Hours differ: Open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
4695 Santa Margarita Lake Road, Santa Margarita
The following pools open June 19.
Atascadero High School Pool
1 High School Hill, Atascadero
1:30-4 p.m. Monday through Friday
(June 19-Aug. 11)
Municipal Pool - Paso Robles
534 28th St., Paso Robles
1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
(June 19-Aug. 18)
Centennial Pool - Paso Robles
600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles
Open Saturdays beginning June 3, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Open Monday-Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
(June 19-Aug. 18)
