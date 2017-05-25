The public can weigh in on San Luis Obispo’s 2017-2019 preliminary financial plan in June.
The public can weigh in on San Luis Obispo’s 2017-2019 preliminary financial plan in June. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
The public can weigh in on San Luis Obispo’s 2017-2019 preliminary financial plan in June. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Local

May 25, 2017 5:16 PM

How should SLO spend its money? Residents can sound off at upcoming meetings

By Nick Wilson

nwilson@thetribunenews.com

The public is invited to weigh in on San Luis Obispo’s 2017-19 financial plan and budget during a series of upcoming meetings.

The following sessions will take place at City Hall Council Chambers at 990 Palm St.:

  • June 1, 5 p.m. General fund operating and capital improvement program review
  • June 6, 6 p.m. water fund review; sewer fund review; parking fund review; transit fund review
  • June 20, 6 p.m. Adoption of the 2017-19 financial plan

The preliminary plan identifies the funding and work programs needed to provide municipal services to residents while also achieving major city goals, according to the city. At the workshops and public hearings, council members will review the plan and budget to ensure it reflects priorities of the council and community.

In January, more than 2,000 people offered input to City Council to help identify four major city goals and other important objectives, which include housing, multi-modal transportation, climate action, fiscal sustainability and responsibility, and downtown vitality.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A look inside the new theater coming to downtown SLO

A look inside the new theater coming to downtown SLO 4:04

A look inside the new theater coming to downtown SLO
Rocks tumble down in up-close look at Hwy. 1 landslide in Big Sur 1:29

Rocks tumble down in up-close look at Hwy. 1 landslide in Big Sur
Fire destroys rural Paso Robles home at hilltop vineyard 0:31

Fire destroys rural Paso Robles home at hilltop vineyard

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos