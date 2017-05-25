How should SLO spend its money? Residents can sound off at upcoming meetings

The public is invited to weigh in on San Luis Obispo’s 2017-19 financial plan and budget during a series of upcoming meetings.
The following sessions will take place at City Hall Council Chambers at 990 Palm St.:
- June 1, 5 p.m. General fund operating and capital improvement program review
- June 6, 6 p.m. water fund review; sewer fund review; parking fund review; transit fund review
- June 20, 6 p.m. Adoption of the 2017-19 financial plan
The preliminary plan identifies the funding and work programs needed to provide municipal services to residents while also achieving major city goals, according to the city. At the workshops and public hearings, council members will review the plan and budget to ensure it reflects priorities of the council and community.
In January, more than 2,000 people offered input to City Council to help identify four major city goals and other important objectives, which include housing, multi-modal transportation, climate action, fiscal sustainability and responsibility, and downtown vitality.
