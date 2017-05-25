7 things to do in SLO County on Friday, May 26

Best of the West Equipment Show
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Get an up-close look at antique equipment, including tractors, engines, steam trains, airplanes and more at this hands-on event. Runs through Sunday. Santa Margarita Ranch, 9000 Yerba Buena Ave., Santa Margarita. $10 daily pass, $25 weekend pass; free for 10 and younger.
Great Western Bicycle Rally
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
This four-day festival includes riding competitions, bike decorating, beer and wine tasting and a bike rodeo for children. Runs through Monday. Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. $73; $146 for two adults and children under 18.
Ecstatic Dance
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Groove to music. Holistic Movement Center, 845 Napa Ave., Morro Bay. $10. 707-266-8945.
33rpm
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Local high-energy rock reggae blues group plays infectious grooves. ManRock Brewing Co., 1750 El Camino Real, Suite A, Grover Beach. 805-270-3089.
SLO Blues season opener
6 p.m.
Watch local baseball team San Luis Obispo Blues take on the Santa Maria Packers in the Blues’ season opener. First pitch is at 6 p.m.; stadium opens at 5 p.m. Sinsheimer Stadium, 900 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo. $8, $5 military members, seniors and students. Free for 12 and younger. 805-512-9996.
“Nautical Circus”
7 p.m.
A young woman goes on a seafaring voyage to faraway lands, encountering pirates and mystical creatures, in this Suspended Motion Aerial Arts show featuring aerial silks, hoop, straps and rope stunts. Runs through Saturday. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $20 to $25.
Paso Robles Dance Hall
7 to 9 p.m.
Join other social dancers on a 3,000-square-foot wood dance floor every Friday night in May. A DJ plays tunes to a variety of swing and ballroom dances. Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. $5. 805-835-2076.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments