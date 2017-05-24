Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
May 24, 2017 4:38 PM

SLO doesn’t make most romantic list — but we’re not heartbroken over it

San Luis Obispo may be known as the Happiest City in America, the best college town in the country and the best small town to visit in California, but apparently we’re not very romantic.

SLO didn’t make the cut for U.S. News & World Report’s list of the six most romantic summer getaways in California. San Francisco took top honors.

Our coastal neighbors to the north, Carmel-by-the-Sea/Monterey, and to the south, Santa Barbara, also made the list.

So while we may not be heartbroken over it, we’re still wondering: Where’s the love for San Luis Obispo?

We can take our sweeties out for a sunset hike up Cerro San Luis with a bottle of Central Coast wine, followed by a slice of pink champagne cake at the Madonna Inn.

What are your favorite romantic spots in San Luis Obispo?

