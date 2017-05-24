5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, May 25

M.A.S.H. Stand Down
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Veterans living in San Luis Obispo County can receive a variety of free services, from clothing and haircuts to legal advice and employment opportunities. MASH stands for Mobile Assistance and Services Addressing Homelessness. The Stand Down typically focuses on homeless and at-risk veterans and their families. San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5766.
Eucalyptus: Beauty or Beast?
1 to 3 p.m.
Walk through a grove in Montaña de Oro and learn the history, biology, pros, cons and uses of these trees. Dress for wind/weather and bring binoculars. Meet at the Hazard Canyon parking lot on west side. Easy walk, chance of poison oak, 0.5 miles, 2 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs. Montaña de Oro State Park, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Local Bites
5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Join the Paso Robles Food Cooperative at its Local Bites Event Series, which will include a raffle and tour. Come and learn more about joining the Paso Food Co-Op to start a community supported and owned food market in Paso Robles. The Groves on 41, 4455 Highway 41 East, Templeton. Free. 805-727-3745.
Aikido For Everyone
5:45 to 7 p.m.
A class for adult men and women to learn Aikido, the martial art based on a philosophy of peace. No prior experience needed to learn techniques that use gravity, alignment and leverage to effectively blend with an attack and pin the aggressor without escalating. San Luis Coastal Adult School, 1500 Lizzie St., San Luis Obispo. $52 total for unlimited classes. 805-549-1222.
Generation Gap
8 to 11 p.m.
Live classic and contemporary rock featuring Kayla Anderson and Alisa Mounts and hits by Pat Benatar, Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, Heart, Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani and more. Gary Liwanag joins them with ’60s and ’70s hits to round out a rockin’ blast from generations past. Doors open 7 p.m. Manny’s Pizza Bar & Grill, 2748 Spring St., Paso Robles. $5. 805-221-5670.
