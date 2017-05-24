Dog paddling out to sea rescued by Port San Luis harbor patrol

A black Labrador retriever with a love for water had to herself be retrieved Tuesday when she just kept swimming.
On Tuesday morning, Port San Luis Harbor District got a call on the radio about a dog paddling out to sea — and owners trying to swim out after it. The 3-year-old Lab had swam about 300 yards from shore — just outside of a kelp bed, said Port San Luis district Officer Christopher Weddle, who helped rescue the dog.
“We got on the boat as quickly as we could, and we headed over,” Weddle said. “Part of the reason everyone was freaking out is usually dogs that go out that far don’t make it.”
The pup’s owner told Weddle that the dog likes to play in the surf, went for a swim and “just kept going.”
Thankfully, officers were able to rescue the dog, and she wasn’t injured.
“She was a little tired, but she was good,” Weddle said.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
