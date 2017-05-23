Mixed reviews: Here’s what people are saying about the SLO County airport

Travelers who recently flew out of San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport have mixed reviews of the quaint terminal that is set to be replaced in October.
A few said they’ve missed flights because of a surprisingly long security line — the Transportation Security Administration only provides enough staff for a single security checkpoint.
Here are a selection of Facebook responses to a recent Tribune article breaking news that the airport’s new terminal will still only feature one security checkpoint:
Others said the complaints are exaggerated. The airport is small, generally easy to negotiate and the only real wait is when multiple flights leave around the same time.
For frequent business travelers, the airport is a valuable amenity that helps companies reach conferences and new clients.
“The situation we enjoy is a genuine luxury,” said Ryan Miller, who expects to fly out of SBP 30 to 40 times this year as president of the digital marketing agency Etna Interactive.
Sure, there was nowhere to sit in the cramped terminal once he walked through the security line early last Friday morning, but “the crew there is smart and hardworking, and they work to get people through the lane.”
“I’ve never had a problem getting through security that was not self-induced,” Miller said. “If you arrive 90 minutes before your flight, you’re going to be totally fine.”
The problem, according to Assistant Airport Director Craig Piper, is people wrongly assume they can show up 45 minutes before their flight because it’s a small airport.
The airport is so small, one person compared it to ’90s sitcom “Wings.”
One difference: The Wings crew had a full service restaurant in the terminal.
Although many enjoy the Spirit of San Luis Restaurant outside the airport terminal, there isn’t a hot meal available on the other side of the security checkpoint. That’s not likely to change with the new terminal, Piper said, simply because the market can’t sustain it.
Here’s what others had to say:
