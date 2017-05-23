SLO County lifts local drought emergency

San Luis Obispo County is no longer facing a local drought emergency, the county said Tuesday.
The Board of Supervisors agreed to adopt a resolution terminating the local emergency proclamation, which was made March 11, 2014, the county said.
In a news release, however, Dan Buckshi, county administrative officer, said ongoing imbalances in water supply and demand mean the community “must continue to make water conservation a part of our daily lives.”
