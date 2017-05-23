About 40 acres of Hass avocados planted on a windswept Morro Ranch hilltop had to be let go due to a lack of water from the drought.
About 40 acres of Hass avocados planted on a windswept Morro Ranch hilltop had to be let go due to a lack of water from the drought. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
About 40 acres of Hass avocados planted on a windswept Morro Ranch hilltop had to be let go due to a lack of water from the drought. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Local

May 23, 2017 5:37 PM

SLO County lifts local drought emergency

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo County is no longer facing a local drought emergency, the county said Tuesday.

The Board of Supervisors agreed to adopt a resolution terminating the local emergency proclamation, which was made March 11, 2014, the county said.

In a news release, however, Dan Buckshi, county administrative officer, said ongoing imbalances in water supply and demand mean the community “must continue to make water conservation a part of our daily lives.”

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Read More

See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms

This CappsConstruction.Com drone footage taken February 22, 2017, shows a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento. According to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department, the lake was at 96.5 percent capacity as of Thursday, February 23, 2017, following a series of storms.

CappsConstruction.Com

The snowpack is still massive in May. Watch 5 years of Sierra snow from space

As of May 1, 2017, the central Sierra snowpack is 202 percent of normal. That’s a big difference from a few years ago – the snowpack was 2 percent of normal on May 1, 2015 and 68 percent of normal last year. This series of satellite images shows the snow accumulation from space at roughly the same time of year for the past five years.

Nathaniel Levine The Sacramento Bee

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a look inside SLO County Regional Airport's new terminal

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos