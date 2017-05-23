Monte Mills and his Lucky Horseshoe Band perform Wednesday at the Paso Robles Golf Club.
Monte Mills and his Lucky Horseshoe Band perform Wednesday at the Paso Robles Golf Club. Jayson Mellom The Tribune
Monte Mills and his Lucky Horseshoe Band perform Wednesday at the Paso Robles Golf Club. Jayson Mellom The Tribune

Local

May 23, 2017 12:12 PM

5 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, May 24

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

Paws to Read

3 to 4 p.m.

Children can improve their reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog. Bring your favorite book or read one of ours. SLO County Library – Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.

Zen doodle

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Unwind with adult coloring books. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504 or www.artcentermorrobay.org.

Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band

5:30 to 8 p.m.

The Spring & Summer Music on The Veranda series kick offs with feature Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band. Barbecue available. Reservations are suggested, as seating is limited. Paso Robles Golf Club, 1600 Country Club Drive, Paso Robles. 805-238-4722.

North County Farmers Market

3 to 6 p.m.

Fresh produce, food trucks and live entertainment. Sunken Gardens, 15 E. Mall, Atascadero. Free. 805-541-5888.

“Liberation”

8 to 10 p.m.

Cal Poly’s 2017 spring dance concert will feature student-choreographed dance pieces from a broad range of styles and backgrounds. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $10 to $15. 805-756-4849.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

'Vanished Hero': SLO native and WWII fighter pilot Elwyn Righetti

'Vanished Hero': SLO native and WWII fighter pilot Elwyn Righetti 2:00

'Vanished Hero': SLO native and WWII fighter pilot Elwyn Righetti
Red octopus shows off its killer instincts at Central Coast Aquarium 0:48

Red octopus shows off its killer instincts at Central Coast Aquarium
Former mayor to Grover Beach City Council: 'Are you whores?' 0:49

Former mayor to Grover Beach City Council: 'Are you whores?'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos