5 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, May 24

Paws to Read
3 to 4 p.m.
Children can improve their reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog. Bring your favorite book or read one of ours. SLO County Library – Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
Zen doodle
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Unwind with adult coloring books. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504 or www.artcentermorrobay.org.
Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band
5:30 to 8 p.m.
The Spring & Summer Music on The Veranda series kick offs with feature Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band. Barbecue available. Reservations are suggested, as seating is limited. Paso Robles Golf Club, 1600 Country Club Drive, Paso Robles. 805-238-4722.
North County Farmers Market
3 to 6 p.m.
Fresh produce, food trucks and live entertainment. Sunken Gardens, 15 E. Mall, Atascadero. Free. 805-541-5888.
“Liberation”
8 to 10 p.m.
Cal Poly’s 2017 spring dance concert will feature student-choreographed dance pieces from a broad range of styles and backgrounds. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $10 to $15. 805-756-4849.
