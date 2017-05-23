File photo.
Gun fired at car carrying an infant in Paso Robles

By Gabby Ferreira

Officials are looking for a man who fired a gun at a car carrying a baby in Paso Robles on Monday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened about 9:40 p.m. on Highway 46 west of Jardine Road, the CHP said. A 2002 Kia was traveling eastbound on the highway when a bullet struck the passenger side of the car.

According to the CHP, the bullet was fired from the driver’s side of a black Ford Mustang convertible. The driver of the Mustang is described as a white man with buzzed hair, about 6 feet, 3 inches, and of medium build.

Authorities were able to recover a bullet from the Kia, the CHP said, but a search of the area did not produce a suspect or other information.

The driver of the Kia and his three passengers, including an infant, were not injured.

