In a behind-the-scenes video posted on the Central Coast Aquarium’s Facebook page, the predatory red octopus can be viewed stalking and eating a live black spotted bay shrimp using a "ballooning" technique. Courtesy Central Coast Aquarium

May 23, 2017 1:25 AM

Killer octopus ‘balloons,’ devours prey at Central Coast Aquarium

By Lucas Clark

It’s feeding time at the Central Coast Aquarium, and the red octopus is on the prowl.

In a behind-the-scenes video posted on the Central Coast Aquarium’s Facebook page, the predatory octopus stalks a live black spotted bay shrimp. “Watch closely as she exhibits a ballooning behavior over the prey, and changes color,” the post reads.

Central Coast Aquarium coordinator Kellen Breitenbach said the female octopus is able change colors using her chromatophore cells.

Red octopuses are commonly found on the West Coast, from the Gulf of California to the Gulf of Alaska.

They’re known to have a nasty bite. So if you see one in the wild, don’t touch it.

