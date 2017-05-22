Paso Robles saloon reopens after marijuana sting cost bar its liquor license

A Paso Robles bar is back in business after losing its liquor license for nearly a month when an employee was accused of providing marijuana to undercover agents.
Pine Street Saloon at 1234 Pine St. reopened on Sunday after shutting its doors in April. Following an investigation into employee Daniel French, the bar’s liquor license was suspended for 25 days, according to an Alcoholic Beverage Control news release.
ABC accused French of selling or furnishing marijuana to agents on three occasions. He pleaded no contest to selling or furnishing the drug, according to the release.
Co-owner Ron French declined to discuss the ABC investigation or the saloon’s liquor license suspension, although he did say Daniel French, his son, no longer works at Pine Street Saloon. He said he’s confident the longtime establishment’s regulars will continue frequenting the bar.
“I’m not worried about losing business,” Ron French said. “People know us.”
At least 50 people were signed up on Facebook to attend Pine Street’s reopening event, and 106 said they were interested in going. The bar was renovated during the closure, so customers can expect some upgrades, French said.
“We’re just happy to be back,” he said. “I hope a lot of people come back to see us.”
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
Comments