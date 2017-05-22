2 killed in head-on crash on Highway 101

Two people were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 101 just north of the San Luis Obispo County line Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. south of Bradley Road when a 60-year-old Salinas man driving south in a 2003 Ford F-350 truck lost control and crossed the dirt center divider into the northbound lanes of Highway 101, the CHP said. The truck, traveling at an unknown speed, collided head-on with a 2010 Honda Civic driven by a 30-year-old woman from Lincoln, Nebraska, the CHP said.
Both the driver of the Honda and the passenger, a 39-year-old man also from Lincoln, were killed in the crash, according to the CHP. Their names have not been released.
A Toyota Corolla that was traveling north behind the Honda also crashed into the truck, the CHP said. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.
It is not known why the man driving the Ford lost control, the CHP said. All three people in the truck received minor injuries.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments