5 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, May 23

Piedras Blancas Light Station tours
9:45 a.m.
Meet at the former Piedras Blancas Motel, 1.5 miles north of the lighthouse. 15950 Cabrillo Higway, San Simeon. $10, $5 for ages 6-17, free ages 5 and younger.
Studio project: Fly swatter painting
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Use fly swatters to splatter paint onto paper. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with museum admission. 805-545-5874.
Citizenship classes
5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Learn about the U.S. citizenship application process, review civics and history materials and practice the writing and reading portions of the exam. Classes are bilingual. San Luis Obispo Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-4187.
Jazz Jam session
7 to 9 p.m.
Linnaea’s Café, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-5888.
“All That Brass” chamber recital
7:30 p.m.
Cal Poly Brass Ensemble. United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-756-2406.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
