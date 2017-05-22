Soar above the hills of San Luis Obispo County in this drone video looking from Cuesta Ridge toward Morro Bay. Erik Jones www.youtube.com/Dronesey
Soar above the hills of San Luis Obispo County in this drone video looking from Cuesta Ridge toward Morro Bay. Erik Jones www.youtube.com/Dronesey

Local

May 22, 2017 9:00 AM

San Luis Obispo named the best small town to visit in California

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo has been called the “happiest city in America,” one of the healthiest places in America and the best college town in the country. Now, our little town can add another title to the list: best small town in California.

The list was compiled by Thrillist and ranked the best small town to visit in all 50 states.

What put San Luis Obispo over the top, in comparison to other little towns such as Solvang or Napa, was the convenient location to Hearst Castle and wine country, as well as events like Art After Dark and attractions including hiking and biking trails.

Hiking the East Cuesta Ridge and Mount Lowe trail in San Luis Obispo

The East Cuesta Ridge/Mount Lowe trail follows Mount Lowe Road east of Highway 101 and offers expansive views of San Luis Obispo County and a challenging hike to the summit.

Dan Itel The Tribune

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Related stories from The Tribune

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dana Adobe Nature Fest in Nipomo

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos