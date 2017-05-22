San Luis Obispo named the best small town to visit in California

San Luis Obispo has been called the “happiest city in America,” one of the healthiest places in America and the best college town in the country. Now, our little town can add another title to the list: best small town in California.

The list was compiled by Thrillist and ranked the best small town to visit in all 50 states.

What put San Luis Obispo over the top, in comparison to other little towns such as Solvang or Napa, was the convenient location to Hearst Castle and wine country, as well as events like Art After Dark and attractions including hiking and biking trails.