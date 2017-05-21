“Deep Oak,” a metal sculpture created by Sam Bonifas, is part of the “Earthscapes” exhibition on display at the GALA Center Gallery. The center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
May 21, 2017 10:36 PM

6 things to do in SLO County on Monday, May 22

Tribune staff

John Shaw and Sam Bonifas

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Earthscapes.” Colorful and metallic works. GALA Center Gallery, 1060 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. 805-550-0348.

“Brushstrokes”

11 to 5 p.m.

Biennial juried painting exhibition open to artists across California. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-8562.

“Six Squared”

11 to 5 p.m.

Central Coast Printmakers exhibition. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-8562.

50th annual High School Art Portfolio Competition

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Featuring work of high school juniors and seniors throughout San Luis Obispo County. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.

Craig Harrill

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Scenes of Morro Bay and Beyond.” Paintings. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. 805-772-1068.

Yael Korin

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Photography. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. 805-772-1068.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

