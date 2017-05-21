6 things to do in SLO County on Monday, May 22

John Shaw and Sam Bonifas
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Earthscapes.” Colorful and metallic works. GALA Center Gallery, 1060 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. 805-550-0348.
“Brushstrokes”
11 to 5 p.m.
Biennial juried painting exhibition open to artists across California. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-8562.
“Six Squared”
11 to 5 p.m.
Central Coast Printmakers exhibition. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-8562.
50th annual High School Art Portfolio Competition
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Featuring work of high school juniors and seniors throughout San Luis Obispo County. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
Craig Harrill
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Scenes of Morro Bay and Beyond.” Paintings. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. 805-772-1068.
Yael Korin
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Photography. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. 805-772-1068.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments