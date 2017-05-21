Horse dies after falling into creek at Montaña de Oro

A horse died after falling into a creek in Montaña de Oro State Park, Cal Fire reported Sunday evening.
A Cal Fire spokesman said the horse succumbed to injuries after it fell down a hill into a creek and got stuck under a fallen tree that was lying across the waterway.
The horse died before it could be extracted, the spokesman said. He said Cal Fire responded with two rescue vehicles, one engine and a utility vehicle — a total of about 10 personnel. The horse was reported in trouble at 4:40 p.m., he said, and the animal was determined to have died at 6:06.
Comments