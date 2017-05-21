Government meetings in SLO County for the week of May 22, 2017

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Discuss draft Five Cities Fire Authority 5-year Strategic Plan.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider raising city fee and rental rates to keep up with the Consumer Price Index.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Special meeting. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7200. Preliminary 2017-19 Financial Plan budget overview, and key budget changes since Strategic Budget Direction.
Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Review draft budget for fiscal year 2017-18. Review budget for supplemental water project.
Oceano Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-481-6730. Receive update on county’s Highway 1 and 13th Street drainage project; review water supply budgets for Lopez Lake and state water.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider a request from Paso Robles Central Coast Casino to establish a state-licensed card room with six tables at 1144 Black Oak Drive. Consider a request to develop Paso Market Place, a 15,669-square-foot mixed-use development, to consist of a restaurant, specialty retail and six residential units, at 1803 Spring St.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Consider permit for sound-suppressing enclosure for backup generator at Pismo Heights reservoir and booster pumps. Discuss creation of policy on future basement development.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Consider forming groundwater sustainability agencies for the Cuyama and San Luis Obispo Valley basins.
San Luis Obispo Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-781-7200. Review of General Plan conformity report, Capital Improvement Program proposed as part of 2017-19 Financial Plan; review of the San Luis Ranch Specific Plan for mixed-used project at 1035 Madonna Road.
