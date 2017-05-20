Air tankers, helicopters deployed to 40-acre brush fire east of Santa Maria

A vegetation fire burning west of New Cuyama drew a heavy response from firefighters Saturday evening, including an aerial arsenal to attack the blaze.
Fire crews from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties responded to the brush fire, which was reported about 5:35 p.m. in Wasioja Canyon, in the area of Highway 166 and Wasioja Road, about 50 miles east of Santa Maria.
By 6:40 p.m., the fire had grown to an estimated 40 acres with no containment, authorities said.
Ground firefighting crews, bulldozers, water tenders, helicopters and four air tankers responded to the scene, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.
“We have us, Cal Fire San Luis Obispo and Los Padres National Forest,” he said. “We’re trying to hit it hard before dark.”
Zaniboni said the fire posed a possible threat to a few ranches in the area.
The fire’s cause was not yet known, and no further details were available.
