Tribune wins top state award for general excellence, plus 13 other awards

The Tribune has won a top state journalism award — general excellence — for its complete news report at sanluisobispo.com, the California Newspaper Publishers Association announced Saturday.
It also won five first-place and eight second-place state journalism awards for opinion, columns, sports, breaking news, page layout, enterprise, agricultural, local government, arts and entertainment and photo coverage. The annual awards luncheon was held in Santa Monica.
In addition, The Tribune was a finalist in nine categories: general excellence for print, best investigative reporting, best sports game story, both lifestyle and business news coverage, environmental reporting: drought/fire, feature and sports stories and feature photo.
The Cambrian, the Tribune’s sister paper that serves the North Coast community, won first place for its education coverage, reporting on the Coast Unified School District.
“We are honored to receive this recognition from our peers,” Executive Editor Sandra Duerr said, adding that they underscore the staff’s mission to produce investigative, relevant and useful local coverage. “They also reinforce the appreciation that we hear from many of our readers, who value the importance of an independent news organization that operates as a public trust.”
The Tribune competed in the 15,001-35,000 daily circulation division, and The Cambrian competed in the weekly 4,300-and-under circulation division.
Here’s a closer look at the awards:
CNPA’s 2016 Better Newspapers Contest
▪ Online general excellence: sanluisobispo.com, staff
First place awards:
▪ Editorial comment: “Looking for help in a post-Diablo Canyon economy,” Stephanie Finucane
▪ Columns: “The septic system fails” and “Pirate’s Cove is a mess,” Joetopia by Joe Tarica
▪ Sports page or section, staff
▪ Breaking news: Two days of coverage on Diablo Canyon’s closure announcement, staff
▪ Inside page layout and design, staff
Second place awards:
▪ Enterprise news story or series: “Diablo Canyon’s road to closure” four-day series, Stephanie Finucane and Kaytlyn Leslie
▪ Agricultural reporting: “Guest worker program provides labor, poses difficulties for SLO County growers,” Lindsey Holden
▪ Arts and entertainment coverage: Ticket, staff
▪ Coverage of local government: “Third District race turns sour amid accusations of online ‘trolling,’ ” Kaytlyn Leslie
▪ Front page, staff
▪ Sports feature photo: Fired-up football player, Joe Johnston
▪ Artistic photo: Pastel sunset, Joe Johnston
▪ Video journalism: Knife maker, Joe Johnston
Comments