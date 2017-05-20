12 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, May 21

Oceano Lagoon Walk
10 a.m. to noon.
Leisurely walk to learn about the history, native plants and animals and the recreational opportunities of the Oceano Lagoon. Chance of poison oak. 1.25 miles, 2 hours. Rain cancels. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave., Oceano. Free. 805-772-2694.
NatureFest
Noon to 4 p.m.
Includes guided nature walks, a scavenger hunt, pony rides and other live animals. DANA Adobe at Dana Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen Ave., Nipomo. Free. 805-929-5679.
Celebrating Mothers and Daughters
1 to 4 p.m.
Left Coast Art Studio and The Holistic Movement Center join together to celebrate the beauty of mothers and daughters by combining movement and art. Holistic Movement Center, 845 Napa Ave., Morro Bay. $45. 707-266-8945.
Hot Swingin’ Jazz
1 to 4:30 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Building, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach. $10, $5 members. 805-481-7840.
Sam Shalhoub
2 to 4 p.m.
G. Roger Baily Classical Guitar Scholarship concert. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. 805-772-2880.
“Carmina Burana”
3 p.m.
Features San Luis Obispo Master Chorale, Ballet Theatre San Luis Obispo and Central Coast Children’s Choir. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $26 to $50. 805-756-4849.
“Oklahoma”
3 p.m.
Arroyo Grande High School Theatre Company production. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $10 to $15. 805-489-9444.
“Rule Britannia!”
3 to 5 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra season finale. British music. Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students, free 8 and younger. 805-464-9434.
San Luis Chamber Orchestra
3 to 5 p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 490 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos. $10. 805-748-6087.
Corks & Canapes
4 to 7 p.m.
Benefits scholarships for local students. Veterans Building, 10 Cayucos Drive, Cayucos. $25. 805-995-1832.
Corners of the Mouth Poetry Reading
7 to 9 p.m.
Featured poets are Kevin Patrick Sullivan and David Kann’s Beginning Poetry Class Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-3595.
Bryan Adams
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Rock. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $56 to $86. 805-286-3680.
