Pismo Beach Mayor Rudy Natoli drives his new Thunderbird on the new Five Cities Drive off ramp just before it opened to the public in 2002. Joe Johnston The Tribune file

May 19, 2017 6:39 PM

Former Pismo Beach Mayor Rudy Natoli dies at 87

By Kaytlyn Leslie

Former Pismo Beach Mayor and City Councilman Rudy Natoli — who helped establish Chumash Park and Dinosaur Caves Park, as well as the city’s wastewater treatment plant — has died at the age of 87.

Natoli died in his sleep Wednesday night of natural causes, according to his family.

Natoli served on the city council for eight years — as mayor from 2000 to 2002 and mayor pro tem from 2002 to 2003. He also served as past president of the Channel Counties Division of the League of California Cities and served on its board of directors.

During his time on the council, Natoli was instrumental in winning approval of the city’s current wastewater treatment plant, establishing Chumash Park off James Way and writing and getting approval of the city’s ethics code, according to previous Tribune articles. He is also responsible for the city’s initial contract with Cal Fire and was a champion of the Pismo State Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove.

“A three-time cancer survivor, Rudy was beautifully stubborn,” read a statement from Natoli’s family. “He lived for his family and believed in public service. ... During his tenure, the talk around town was, ‘If you want to get something done, call Rudy.’ 

Natoli is survived by his wife, Jennie; two daughters, Joette and Toni; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In honor of Natoli’s service to the community, the city of Pismo Beach flew its flag at half-staff Thursday.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Pismo Beach at 10 a.m. May 26, followed by a burial ceremony at Old Mission Cemetery.

