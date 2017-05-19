Cuesta College celebrates 910 new grads, from age 17 to 71

Cuesta College celebrated the commencement of more than 900 students in an afternoon ceremony Friday.
“The 52nd graduating class of Cuesta College is breaking barriers,” Cuesta College Superintendent Gil Stork said in saluting the grads. “This year we have 910 students graduating receiving 1,196 degrees; 111 of the graduates received their first year at Cuesta College fee free via the Promise Scholarship, and two of them received two full years at Cuesta College fee-free through the Promise and Cambria Promise scholarship.
“The Cuesta College faculty, staff, administration and Board of Trustees all share a great sense of pride in the 2017 graduates as they pursue their dreams,” Stork added.
The graduates range in age from 17 to 71, with 359 male students and 544 female students hailing from California, Colorado, Oregon, New Mexico, Nevada, South Carolina, South Korea, Morocco, the Netherlands and Spain.
Twenty-two of the graduates are veterans representing all five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces: Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy.
Of this year’s class, 249 students graduated with honors or high honors, and 19 students graduated with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
This year’s student graduation speaker was political science major Michael Constable, president of the Associated Students of Cuesta College.
