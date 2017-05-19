A fire has burned 500 acres at a shooting range in the northeastern area of Camp Roberts.
A fire has burned 500 acres at a shooting range in the northeastern area of Camp Roberts. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
May 19, 2017 3:38 PM

Crews battle 500-acre fire at Camp Roberts shooting range

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

A fire likely sparked by a training exercise at a Camp Roberts rifle range has burned 500 acres and is making for smoky driving on nearby Highway 101.

Cal Fire reported the fire in a tweet about 2:15 p.m., and a dispatcher said it was about 30 percent contained. Motorists driving in the area should use caution, as smoke can be seen from the roadway, Cal Fire said.

Capt. Jason Sweeney, a Camp Roberts spokesman, said the fire started on the range in the northeast corner of the base, near Highway 101 and a rest stop. Troops training in the area were firing rifles, which probably caused the fire, he said.

The base had been set to conduct a controlled burn Thursday on the range where the fire started, to prevent just such incidents, Sweeney said. No injuries or structural damage were reported.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27

