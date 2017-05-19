Crews battle 500-acre fire at Camp Roberts shooting range

A fire likely sparked by a training exercise at a Camp Roberts rifle range has burned 500 acres and is making for smoky driving on nearby Highway 101.
Cal Fire reported the fire in a tweet about 2:15 p.m., and a dispatcher said it was about 30 percent contained. Motorists driving in the area should use caution, as smoke can be seen from the roadway, Cal Fire said.
Assisting Camp Roberts with a 500 acre fire #rangefire. Smoke is visible from HWY 101— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 19, 2017
Capt. Jason Sweeney, a Camp Roberts spokesman, said the fire started on the range in the northeast corner of the base, near Highway 101 and a rest stop. Troops training in the area were firing rifles, which probably caused the fire, he said.
The base had been set to conduct a controlled burn Thursday on the range where the fire started, to prevent just such incidents, Sweeney said. No injuries or structural damage were reported.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
