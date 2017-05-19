Shark sighting near Avila Beach Pier prompts warnings to beachgoers

Avila Beach harbor officials have confirmed a credible shark sighting in the area around the pier Thursday.
The size of the shark was not immediately available, but it looks to have been a great white, according to a district newsflash.
The beaches will not close, but people are being asked to use caution if they choose to get in the water.
Per district policy, signs have been posted on the beach warning people of the possibility of a shark in the water. Those will remain in place for three days.
