30 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, May 20

American Legion breakfast
8 to 11 a.m.
Fundrasier. Veterans Memorial Building, 240 Scott St., Paso Robles.$6, $3 children. 805-239-7370.
Peddler’s fair
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church, 1235 N. Thompson Road, Nipomo. Free. 805-473-8059.
Pismo Beach I-Scream 5k
9 a.m.
All-ages event that combines a little fitness with a whole lot of ice cream at the finish line. Includes 5k for adults and children, fun run for kids and ice cream. Benefits girl’s Central Coast Tsunami Softball program. Pismo Pier, 100 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach. $15 to $25. www.runsignup.com/Race/CA/PismoBeach/IScream5kKidsRun.
Kids fishing clinic
9 a.m.
Ages 15 and younger. All equipment provided. Meet at the Nature Center near the Marina. Rain cancels. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Morro Bay Library book sale
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-6394.
Native plants guided hike
10 a.m. to noon.
Ranger-guided nature walk. Meet at the registration office. Rain cancels event. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Drought tolerant plant demo
10 a.m. to noon.
Cambria Nursery & Florist, 2801 Eton Road, Cambria. Free. 805-927-4747.
Design Your Sustainable Landscaping — a workshop
10 a.m. to noon.
Learn the basics of how to design landscaping to be water efficient, low maintenance and environmentally friendly. Ludwick Community Center, 864 Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-400-4140.
Mosaic Play Day
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Learn basic mosaic techniques, beginners welcome. All supplies included. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. $35 to $60. Preregistration required at www.creativemetime.com. 805-286-5993.
Bishops Peak Chapter of the Embroiderer’s Guild of America
10 a.m.to 2 p.m.
All forms of needlework. Bring a bag lunch. Grover Beach Community Center, 1230 Trouville Ave., Grover Beach. Free. 805-773-4832.
LakeFest 2017
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Includes music, vendors, raffles and paddleboard races. Atascadero Lake Park, 9315 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. Free admission. 805-674-3850.
SLO Jazz Festival: Youth Stage
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Performances by young jazz musicians. San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with museum admission or festival wristband. 805-545-5874.
Tap It anniversary celebration
11 a.m.
Includes performances from Bear Market Riot and Kristen Black. Tap It Brewing Co., 675 Clarion Court, San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-545-7702.
White’s Point Vistas
11 to 11:45 a.m.
Short, steep walk to view the estuary, home to hundreds of marine and terrestrial animals. Moderate walk, 0.5 miles, 0.75 hours. Rain cancels. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Dogfest 2017: Dogs for Clean Water
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Activities include a fake dog poo pickup race, dog-themed quiz, demonstrations and giveaways. All dogs must be on leash and well-behaved. Morro Bay City Park, Morro Bay Boelevard and Harbor Street, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-3834.
Parrish Picnic
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Includes fishing, lawn games and music. Parrish Family Vineyard, La Panza Road, Creston. $40. 805-286-4028.
SLO Jazz Festival
11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Jazz music showcase headlined up Poncho Sanchez and His Latin Jazz Band and Prince tribute band The Purple Ones. Proceeds benefit SLO Jazz Festival and Summer Jazz Workshop at Cuesta College. Mission Plaza, Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo. $40 to $90, $20 students. 805-459-6939. slojazzfest.org.
Adopt a pet
Noon to 4 p.m.
Cats and dogs will be available. San Luis Bay Motors Kia, 2700 Theater Drive, Paso Robles. 805-239-8700.
Raise the Solar Roof
Noon to 10 p.m.
Fun family event includes dancing, music, kids’ carnival and food trucks. Funds will be used to create first solar energy community hall in SLO. Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $40. 805-543-0639.
Kris Simeon
1 to 4 p.m.
Folk, jazz and soul singer-songwriter. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Saturday Scientists: Insects — Up Close and Personal!
2 to 4 p.m.
Look at insect body parts such as wings, antennae, simple eyes, compound eyes, legs and mouthparts. Bring your own insects too. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
“Fiddler on the Roof”
2 to 3 p.m.
Coastal Dance and Music Academy production. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 Branch St. West, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-781-4796.
Family movie showing
2 to 3:30 p.m.
Call for title. Popcorn provided. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
‘Kubo and the Two Strings’ movie showing
2 to 3:45 p.m.
Rated PG. San Luis Obispo Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5989.
“Kubo and the Two Strings” movie showing
2 to 4 p.m.
Rated PG. Nipomo Library, 918 W. Tefft St., Nipomo. Free. 805-929-3994.
Swing-Fest II
3 to 4:45 p.m.
Features The Yung Swingers and members of the Cal Poly Swing Dance Club. Senior Center, 1445 Santa Rosa St. Free. 805-781-7306.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café presentation. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.
“Rachel Carson” and “Of Marshes and Morros” movie showing
7 p.m.
Documentaries about biologist Rachel Carson and the Morro Bay National Estuary. Green Team presentation. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2201 Lawton Ave., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-439-0188.
Best of San Francisco International Standup Comedy Competition
8 p.m.
Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $30 to $42. 805-489-9444.
“Carmina Burana”
8 p.m.
Features San Luis Obispo Master Chorale, Ballet Theatre San Luis Obispo and Central Coast Children’s Choir. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $26 to $50. 805-756-4849.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments