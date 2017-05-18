Cayucos Pier to be partially closed for the next month

The Cayucos Pier will be closed on and off for the next month for maintenance work, according to the San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works.

From now through June 23, the pier piles will undergo warranty repair work, the county said, and the pier will be partially closed Mondays through Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. while work is taking place.

The pier will be open to the public Fridays through Sundays and holidays, the county said.

The pier was closed for more than two years for a massive reconstruction effort to replace deteriorating piles, beams and cross bracing. It reopened in October 2015 after $3.5 million of work.