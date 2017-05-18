Police memorial at SLO Mission pays tribute to fallen officers

The law enforcement community and members of the public gathered Thursday at Mission Plaza for a Peace Officers’ Memorial Service to honor fallen colleagues.
Officers and deputies from around San Luis Obispo County turned out in their dress uniforms for the morning ceremony, which featured an honor roll for those killed in the line of duty from May 2016 to now. Sheriff Ian Parkinson addressed the crowd.
The event included a caravan of law enforcement vehicles from the Sheriff’s Office honor farm to the plaza in San Luis Obispo. It was part of National Police Week, which runs through Saturday and was organized by the San Luis Obispo County Criminal Justice Administrators’ Association.
