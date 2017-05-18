The law enforcement community and members of the public gathered Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo to honor 11 California-based officers who died in the line of duty in the past year. The annual Peace Officers' Memorial Service is part of National Police Week. Joe Johnston The Tribune
May 18, 2017 5:18 PM

Police memorial at SLO Mission pays tribute to fallen officers

By Joe Tarica

The law enforcement community and members of the public gathered Thursday at Mission Plaza for a Peace Officers’ Memorial Service to honor fallen colleagues.

Officers and deputies from around San Luis Obispo County turned out in their dress uniforms for the morning ceremony, which featured an honor roll for those killed in the line of duty from May 2016 to now. Sheriff Ian Parkinson addressed the crowd.

The event included a caravan of law enforcement vehicles from the Sheriff’s Office honor farm to the plaza in San Luis Obispo. It was part of National Police Week, which runs through Saturday and was organized by the San Luis Obispo County Criminal Justice Administrators’ Association.

National Police Week 2017

Department of the Interior manages 3,500 law enforcement officers. This video describes how they will honor officers during National Police Week (May 14 - 20), thanking them for the courageous work they do every day.

Department of the Interior

