11 things to do in SLO County on Friday, May 19

Walk Along the Edge
9 to 11:30 a.m.
Explore the bluffs and beach along Estero Bay examining relationships of animals seen. Moderate hike, 2 miles, 2.5 hours. Rain cancels. Cayucos, Ocean Avenue, Cayucos. Free. 805-772-2694.
SLO County Commission on Aging meeting
10 a.m. to noon.
Topic: Specialized transportation options for seniors. Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-534-9726.
Burning James and the Funky Flames
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Funk and soul. Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery, 5036 El Pomar Road, Templeton. $15, free wine club members. 805-238-9940.
5:30 to 9 p.m.
Includes light supper, no host bar and show. Trilogy at Monarch Dunes, 1645 Trilogy Parkway, Nipomo. $45. 805-343-7510.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café presentation. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.
Up in the Air
6 to 9 p.m.
Eclectic music. Rio Seco Winery, 4295 Union Road, Paso Robles. Free, $12 for barbecue dinner and wine tasting. 805-237-8884.
Morro Bay Estuary poetry contest winners reading
7 p.m.
Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-3834.
Swing (dance) for Joy
7 p.m.
Benefits Sierra Service Project and Arts for Living, a program dedicated to enhancing the lives of people with developmental disabilities through music. Atascadero United Methodist Church, 11605 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-466-2566. www.ucp-slo.org/affiliates/arts-for-living.
Paul Sprawl
7 to 9 p.m.
Concert combining percussive guitar techniques with bottleneck, tapping, harmonica and a baritone voice. The Porch Cafe, 22322 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita. Free. 805-438-3376.
“An Evening of Woodwinds and Strings” chamber recital
7:30 p.m.
Cal Poly music ensembles. United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-756-2406.
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience
8 to 10 p.m.
Led Zeppelin tribute band. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $36 to $46. 805-286-3680.
