San Luis Obispo County resident Mike Miller not only looks like Taylor, he can play and sing like him, too. "Sweet Baby James: A Musical Tribute to James Taylor" is a Central Coast Theater Works production playing May 19, 20 and 21 at The Monarch Club in Nipomo. Laura Dickinson The Tribune
San Luis Obispo County resident Mike Miller not only looks like Taylor, he can play and sing like him, too. "Sweet Baby James: A Musical Tribute to James Taylor" is a Central Coast Theater Works production playing May 19, 20 and 21 at The Monarch Club in Nipomo. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Local

11 things to do in SLO County on Friday, May 19

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

May 18, 2017 11:34 AM

Walk Along the Edge

9 to 11:30 a.m.

Explore the bluffs and beach along Estero Bay examining relationships of animals seen. Moderate hike, 2 miles, 2.5 hours. Rain cancels. Cayucos, Ocean Avenue, Cayucos. Free. 805-772-2694.

SLO County Commission on Aging meeting

10 a.m. to noon.

Topic: Specialized transportation options for seniors. Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-534-9726.

Burning James and the Funky Flames

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Funk and soul. Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery, 5036 El Pomar Road, Templeton. $15, free wine club members. 805-238-9940.

“Sweet Baby James: A Musical Tribute to James Taylor”

5:30 to 9 p.m.

Includes light supper, no host bar and show. Trilogy at Monarch Dunes, 1645 Trilogy Parkway, Nipomo. $45. 805-343-7510.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café presentation. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.

Up in the Air

6 to 9 p.m.

Eclectic music. Rio Seco Winery, 4295 Union Road, Paso Robles. Free, $12 for barbecue dinner and wine tasting. 805-237-8884.

Morro Bay Estuary poetry contest winners reading

7 p.m.

Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-3834.

Swing (dance) for Joy

7 p.m.

Benefits Sierra Service Project and Arts for Living, a program dedicated to enhancing the lives of people with developmental disabilities through music. Atascadero United Methodist Church, 11605 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-466-2566. www.ucp-slo.org/affiliates/arts-for-living.

Paul Sprawl

7 to 9 p.m.

Concert combining percussive guitar techniques with bottleneck, tapping, harmonica and a baritone voice. The Porch Cafe, 22322 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita. Free. 805-438-3376.

“An Evening of Woodwinds and Strings” chamber recital

7:30 p.m.

Cal Poly music ensembles. United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-756-2406.

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience

8 to 10 p.m.

Led Zeppelin tribute band. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $36 to $46. 805-286-3680.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Stepfather of Cambria teen who died in surfing accident talks about the tragic loss

View More Video