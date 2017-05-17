Want a free breakfast burrito? Cyclists can get one Thursday in SLO

The county will treat cyclists to free breakfast burritos and other snacks Thursday morning at the County Courthouse Plaza in San Luis Obispo.
May is National Bike Month, and in its honor, the county’s public health and parks and recreation departments are putting on Bikes and Bites, a free breakfast for cyclists.
Organizers will offer vegetarian breakfast burritos, yogurt, strawberries, coffee and water to the bike riders. The breakfast will be held from 7 to 9 a.m.
Tomorrow-burritos, 7-9 am, Gov Ctr, 4 bike riders! It's Bike Mnth! @SLOPublicHealth @SLO_CountyGov @SLOCountyParks pic.twitter.com/7YxnyuW2SZ— SLODSS (@SLOCOUNTYDSS) May 17, 2017
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments