Police arrested Kathryn Tatum, 26, on suspicion of endangering her three kids on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
Police arrested Kathryn Tatum, 26, on suspicion of endangering her three kids on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Grover Beach Police Department
Police arrested Kathryn Tatum, 26, on suspicion of endangering her three kids on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Grover Beach Police Department

Local

May 17, 2017 3:21 PM

Police arrest Grover Beach mom suspected of endangering her kids

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

Grover Beach police on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old woman suspected of endangering her three young children, the department said.

About 11:30 a.m., police received information that Kathryn Louise Tatum was in the Vons on the 1700 block of Grand Avenue, officials said. Police responded and arrested Tatum.

Police had asked for the public’s help in locating Tatum, who is suspected of leaving her children, all between the ages of 1 to 4, in the care of Anthony Ishmael Farley, 22. Farley left the children unsupervised in a residence on the 500 block of Saratoga Avenue while he prowled through a nearby neighborhood, police said. He was found in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and was arrested, police said.

Officials learned that he was supposed to be caring for Tatum’s children, who are unrelated to him.

The children were hungry and alone when a police officer found them, and the officer prepared meals for them while Child Welfare Services was contacted. All three children are in protective custody, police said.

Tatum has been taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail, where she is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Related stories from The Tribune

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Tour of California's Stage 3 start in Pismo Beach

Watch Tour of California's Stage 3 start in Pismo Beach 0:57

Watch Tour of California's Stage 3 start in Pismo Beach
Vintage World War II bomber planes soar into Paso Robles 1:41

Vintage World War II bomber planes soar into Paso Robles
A day of song and roses at the Shell Beach Mother's Day Concert 0:58

A day of song and roses at the Shell Beach Mother's Day Concert

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos