Police arrest Grover Beach mom suspected of endangering her kids

Grover Beach police on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old woman suspected of endangering her three young children, the department said.

About 11:30 a.m., police received information that Kathryn Louise Tatum was in the Vons on the 1700 block of Grand Avenue, officials said. Police responded and arrested Tatum.

Police had asked for the public’s help in locating Tatum, who is suspected of leaving her children, all between the ages of 1 to 4, in the care of Anthony Ishmael Farley, 22. Farley left the children unsupervised in a residence on the 500 block of Saratoga Avenue while he prowled through a nearby neighborhood, police said. He was found in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and was arrested, police said.

Officials learned that he was supposed to be caring for Tatum’s children, who are unrelated to him.

The children were hungry and alone when a police officer found them, and the officer prepared meals for them while Child Welfare Services was contacted. All three children are in protective custody, police said.

Tatum has been taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail, where she is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.