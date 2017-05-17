“Empty Bowls,” an international project to fight hunger, will be held in downtown San Luis Obispo on Thursday, May 18. A similar event, pictured here, was held in September 2016 in Arroyo Grande.
“Empty Bowls,” an international project to fight hunger, will be held in downtown San Luis Obispo on Thursday, May 18. A similar event, pictured here, was held in September 2016 in Arroyo Grande. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
“Empty Bowls,” an international project to fight hunger, will be held in downtown San Luis Obispo on Thursday, May 18. A similar event, pictured here, was held in September 2016 in Arroyo Grande. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Local

May 17, 2017 11:44 AM

7 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, May 18

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

50th annual High School Art Portfolio Competition opening reception

4 to 6 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.

Composting and compost bin construction workshop

5 to 6 p.m.

Demonstrations on composting, chipping, screening of materials and how to create great compost for a garden. Garden of the Seven Sisters, 2156 Sierra Way, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5939.

SLO High School Empty Bowls

6 to 9 p.m.

“Empty Bowls” is an international project to fight hunger, personalized by artists and art organizations on a community level. San Luis Obispo High School ceramics classes are bringing it to Framers Market. Pay for a bowl and choose from 11 local restaurant offerings that have been donated to fill the bowl. Higuera Street, downtown San Luis Obispo. $20. www.sites.google.com/prod/slcusd.org/emptybowls/home.

Book discussion

6:30 to 8 p.m.

Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.

Mustang Mile

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

ASI Events partners with Aware Awake Alive for the annual event that promotes alcohol poisoning awareness and the importance of caring for all community members. Recreation Center, Cal Poly, 101 Longview Lane, San Luis Obispo. $18. 805-756-6342.

“Oklahoma”

7 p.m.

Arroyo Grande High School Theatre Company production. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $10 to $15. 805-489-9444.

Smooth Jazz with Mary Anne Anderson

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Jazz standards, Brazilian bossa nova, originals and more. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Tour of California's Stage 3 start in Pismo Beach

Watch Tour of California's Stage 3 start in Pismo Beach 0:57

Watch Tour of California's Stage 3 start in Pismo Beach
Vintage World War II bomber planes soar into Paso Robles 1:41

Vintage World War II bomber planes soar into Paso Robles
A day of song and roses at the Shell Beach Mother's Day Concert 0:58

A day of song and roses at the Shell Beach Mother's Day Concert

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos