7 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, May 18

50th annual High School Art Portfolio Competition opening reception
4 to 6 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
Composting and compost bin construction workshop
5 to 6 p.m.
Demonstrations on composting, chipping, screening of materials and how to create great compost for a garden. Garden of the Seven Sisters, 2156 Sierra Way, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5939.
SLO High School Empty Bowls
6 to 9 p.m.
“Empty Bowls” is an international project to fight hunger, personalized by artists and art organizations on a community level. San Luis Obispo High School ceramics classes are bringing it to Framers Market. Pay for a bowl and choose from 11 local restaurant offerings that have been donated to fill the bowl. Higuera Street, downtown San Luis Obispo. $20. www.sites.google.com/prod/slcusd.org/emptybowls/home.
Book discussion
6:30 to 8 p.m.
Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
Mustang Mile
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
ASI Events partners with Aware Awake Alive for the annual event that promotes alcohol poisoning awareness and the importance of caring for all community members. Recreation Center, Cal Poly, 101 Longview Lane, San Luis Obispo. $18. 805-756-6342.
“Oklahoma”
7 p.m.
Arroyo Grande High School Theatre Company production. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $10 to $15. 805-489-9444.
Smooth Jazz with Mary Anne Anderson
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Jazz standards, Brazilian bossa nova, originals and more. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.
