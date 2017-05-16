A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Isla Vista in Santa Barbara County on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Isla Vista in Santa Barbara County on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. U.S. Geological Survey
Series of quakes shake Isla Vista area of Santa Barbara County

Noozhawk.com and Tribune staff

An earthquake measuring 4.1 rattled the Isla Vista area of Santa Barbara County on Tuesday night. It was quickly followed by quakes with magnitudes of 3.1, 2.2 and 2.1.

Several areas reported a sharp jolt at 9:42 p.m., lasting 3 to 4 seconds, from the 4.1 temblor, which the U.S. Geological Survey said was centered in the ocean about 8 miles west of Isla Vista.

According to U.S. Geological Survey’s “Did You Feel It?” site, people as far north as Santa Maria, Nipomo and Arroyo Grande felt the 4.1 quake.

A minute after the 4.1 quake, a 3.1 quake shook the region. That was followed by the 2.2 at 9:49 p.m. and the 2.1 at 9:50.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

