Series of quakes shake Isla Vista area of Santa Barbara County

An earthquake measuring 4.1 rattled the Isla Vista area of Santa Barbara County on Tuesday night. It was quickly followed by quakes with magnitudes of 3.1, 2.2 and 2.1.
Several areas reported a sharp jolt at 9:42 p.m., lasting 3 to 4 seconds, from the 4.1 temblor, which the U.S. Geological Survey said was centered in the ocean about 8 miles west of Isla Vista.
According to U.S. Geological Survey’s “Did You Feel It?” site, people as far north as Santa Maria, Nipomo and Arroyo Grande felt the 4.1 quake.
A minute after the 4.1 quake, a 3.1 quake shook the region. That was followed by the 2.2 at 9:49 p.m. and the 2.1 at 9:50.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
