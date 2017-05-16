9 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, May 17

Salt Marsh to Mudflats
1 to 3 p.m.
Easy walk along the State Park Marina Peninsula boardwalk to learn the history of the salt marsh and the plants and animals living in this specialized environment. 0.5 mile, 2 hours. Rain cancels. Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Practical grape growing seminar
1 to 4 p.m.
Hosted by the Independent Grape Growers of the Paso Robles Area (IGGPRA). La Quinta Inn & Suites, 2615 Buena Vista Road, Paso Robles. $20, free members. 805-591-4204.
Paws to Read
3 to 4 p.m.
Children can read aloud to a therapy dog. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
Social Justice Heroes
6 to 8 p.m.
Presentation and discussion. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 786 Arlington St., Cambria. Free. 805-748-0731.
Jazz jam session
7 p.m.
Unity Concert Hall, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-3733.
Spring concert
7 p.m.
Features Los Osos Middle School and Morro Bay High School choirs. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $11. 805-756-4849.
SLOlio — A Gathering of True Stories
7 to 9 p.m.
Prepare eight to 10 minute story based on “Rock The Boat.” Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-995-2867. www.slolio.org.
Poetry at the Pewter Plough Playhouse
7 to 9 p.m.
Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 831-277-4028.
Cuesta College chamber music concert
7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.
