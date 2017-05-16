Pewter Plough Playhouse in Cambria is organizing a poetry event.
May 16, 2017

9 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, May 17

Salt Marsh to Mudflats

1 to 3 p.m.

Easy walk along the State Park Marina Peninsula boardwalk to learn the history of the salt marsh and the plants and animals living in this specialized environment. 0.5 mile, 2 hours. Rain cancels. Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.

Practical grape growing seminar

1 to 4 p.m.

Hosted by the Independent Grape Growers of the Paso Robles Area (IGGPRA). La Quinta Inn & Suites, 2615 Buena Vista Road, Paso Robles. $20, free members. 805-591-4204.

Paws to Read

3 to 4 p.m.

Children can read aloud to a therapy dog. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.

Social Justice Heroes

6 to 8 p.m.

Presentation and discussion. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 786 Arlington St., Cambria. Free. 805-748-0731.

Jazz jam session

7 p.m.

Unity Concert Hall, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-3733.

Spring concert

7 p.m.

Features Los Osos Middle School and Morro Bay High School choirs. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $11. 805-756-4849.

SLOlio — A Gathering of True Stories

7 to 9 p.m.

Prepare eight to 10 minute story based on “Rock The Boat.” Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-995-2867. www.slolio.org.

Poetry at the Pewter Plough Playhouse

7 to 9 p.m.

Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 831-277-4028.

Cuesta College chamber music concert

7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

