Four World War II planes are in Paso Robles from Monday to Wednesday, May 15-17, 2017, as part of the Wings of Freedom Tour. SLO County residents can book tours or flights of the planes. David Middlecamp The Tribune
Four World War II planes are in Paso Robles from Monday to Wednesday, May 15-17, 2017, as part of the Wings of Freedom Tour. SLO County residents can book tours or flights of the planes. David Middlecamp The Tribune

Local

May 16, 2017 8:07 AM

Ever want to fly in a World War II bomber? Here’s your chance in Paso

By Joe Tarica

jtarica@thetribunenews.com

Four vintage World War II planes soared into Paso Robles on Monday to offer three days of tours and flights as part of the national Wings of Freedom Tour.

The B-17 Flying Fortress “Nine O Nine,” Consolidated B-24 Liberator “Witchcraft,” B-25 Mitchell “Tondelayo” bomber and the P-51 Mustang “Betty Jane” fighter will be on display through midday Wednesday.

They are available for ground tours at the Paso Robles Airport from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday. Tickets to explore the aircraft inside and out are $5 for kids and $15 for adults.

More ambitious aviation fans can book a flight on one of the planes, ranging from $400 for a half-hour on the B-25 to an hour of flight training in the P-51 including actual “stick time” for $3,200.

The tour is put on by the Collings Foundation, which organizes “living history” events around the country. For more information on the event, visit www.collingsfoundation.org. For flight information and reservations, call 800-568-8924.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A day of song and roses at the Shell Beach Mother's Day Concert

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos