Ever want to fly in a World War II bomber? Here’s your chance in Paso

Four vintage World War II planes soared into Paso Robles on Monday to offer three days of tours and flights as part of the national Wings of Freedom Tour.
The B-17 Flying Fortress “Nine O Nine,” Consolidated B-24 Liberator “Witchcraft,” B-25 Mitchell “Tondelayo” bomber and the P-51 Mustang “Betty Jane” fighter will be on display through midday Wednesday.
They are available for ground tours at the Paso Robles Airport from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday. Tickets to explore the aircraft inside and out are $5 for kids and $15 for adults.
More ambitious aviation fans can book a flight on one of the planes, ranging from $400 for a half-hour on the B-25 to an hour of flight training in the P-51 including actual “stick time” for $3,200.
The tour is put on by the Collings Foundation, which organizes “living history” events around the country. For more information on the event, visit www.collingsfoundation.org. For flight information and reservations, call 800-568-8924.
Comments