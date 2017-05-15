Brush fire near California Valley burns 225 acres

Update 5:30 p.m.
The fire is now 100 percent contained, Cal Fire said. No further damage was reported.
Update, 4 p.m.
Cal Fire crews have halted the forward spread of the fire, which is about 225 acres, Cal Fire said. One shed has been destroyed, and the fire is about 75 percent contained.
Original story
A brush fire off Highway 58 near California Valley has grown to about 225 acres, Cal Fire said.
The fire started about 2:15 p.m. and was about 2 acres, according to Cal Fire.
By 3:10 p.m., the fire had grown to 230 acres and was 20 percent contained, according to Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms. Earlier reports from Cal Fire said the fire was threatening the California Valley Solar Ranch.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
#ArrowIC (update) fire now 130 acres. Threatening the solar field. More to follow— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 15, 2017
