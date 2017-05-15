6 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, May 16

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:50 Protest at SLO High after anti-gay letter published in school newspaper Pause 1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur 0:49 Morro Bay, Pismo Beach to host 2017 Tour of California bike race 2:43 Take a look inside the historic Atascadero Printery building 0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition 0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over 0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek 1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes? 1:33 Bill and Linda Frost give $110 million to Cal Poly's College of Science and Math 1:15 A look at Avila Ranch in San Luis Obispo Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Amgen Tour of California bike race will cycle through San Luis Obispo County on May 16, 2017, with Stage 3 starting in Pismo Beach and ending in Morro Bay. It will also roll through downtown San Luis Obispo. Here's a look at the race and the route, courtesy Amgen Tour of California. Amgen Tour of California