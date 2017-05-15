6 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, May 16

CAPSLO adult wellness and prevention screening
9 to 11 a.m.
Includes checks of blood pressure, pulse and weight, blood test for anemia, blood sugar and cholesterol levels. St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Bello St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-544-2484. www.capslo.org.
2 to 6 p.m.
Family-friendly event includes music, children’s competitions and opportunity to watch the race. Higuera Street between Osos and Nipomo streets, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-0286.
Citizenship classes
5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Learn about the U.S. citizenship application process, review civics and history materials and practice the writing and reading portions of the exam. All classes are bilingual. SLO County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-4187.
Science After Dark: Yikes! Don’t Bug Out!
6:30 to 8 p.m.
Family-friendly event offers a hands-on experience with diverse arthropods. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with museum admission. 805-545-5874.
Polyrhythmics Percussion Ensemble
7:30 p.m.
Percussion music by John Luther Adams, Lou Harrison and Brian Wilson of Beach Boys fame. Pavilion, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. Free. 805-756-2406.
Cuesta Combos: Combopalooza!
7:30 to 9 p.m.
Concert featuring eight Cuesta College groups. Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
